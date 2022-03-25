Sunrise service resumes at Steele Indian School Park

March 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the United Methodists’ Easter Sunrise Service returns to Steele Indian School Park at Central Avenue and Indian School Road. One and all are invited to greet Easter morning at 6 a.m., April 17, at the park’s Neighborhood Mound section, accessed by the park’s Central Avenue entrance.
Now in its fifth decade, this community-wide sunrise service is hosted by the three United Methodist churches on Central Avenue, and the Single United Methodists. Giving the Easter morning message, is the Reverend Rachel Gilman of Central UMC. Music Now in by Triplicity, also of Central UMC. All faiths are welcome.
For more information, contact CrossRoads UMC at 602-943-4789.