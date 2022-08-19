Weekend Phoenix-area freeway restrictions and closures, Aug. 19–22
August 2022
Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Aug. 19-22) include a closure of a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport and along the Broadway Curve. Here are the restrictions that the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting for this weekend:
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 51 (the Mini-Stack interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.
- Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between 40th Street and the Salt River Bridge near Sky Harbor Airport from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive in the Gilbert area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 22) for work on the Lindsay Road interchange project. Consider alternate routes, including northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway).
In addition, those heading out of town this weekend should be aware of the following restrictions:
- Due to the threat of storms, State Route 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina closed midday today, Aug. 19, and is expected to extend at least until Monday, Aug. 22, at which time ADOT crews will evaluate the highway for damage and potential repairs. The closure extends from milepost 242 at Roosevelt Dam to milepost 229 at Apache Lake Marina.
- Overnight work on State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon will be paused this weekend. Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, crews will continue to close SR 89A from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. so they can safely work on improvements to the highway. Crews should wrap up this series of overnight full closures by Friday, Aug. 26.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested for this weekend.