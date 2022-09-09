Weekend restrictions on Phoenix-area freeways, Sept. 9-12
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that it is gearing up for a number of freeway improvement projects during the fall months. Here are some details about these and other weekend restrictions on Phoenix-area freeways for Sept. 9-12:
- I-17 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) for sign work related to Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: This restriction is also scheduled overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 12-15).
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR 143 (Broadway Curve area) from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) for bridge construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Plan for restrictions at the I-10/US 60 interchange. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue also closed.
- Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road and eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road closed.
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the SR 85 interchange in the Buckeye area from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) for widening project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.