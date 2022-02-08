WESD hosting in-person, virtual teacher interview fair

February 2022
The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) is hiring elementary, middle school and special education teachers for the 2022–23 school year. The district will host an in-person interview fair Thursday, Feb. 17, from 3:30–6 p.m. at the WESD Administrative Center (4650 W. Sweetwater Ave.), and a virtual interview fair February 14–17 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Interviews are open to currently certified teachers, student teachers and those with a bachelor’s degree in any area interested in becoming teachers.
For those with a bachelor’s degree, the district provides paid teacher training through the WESD BRIDGE program, a two-year ADE-approved teacher certification program. This program eliminates the time and financial barriers typically associated with a career change.
Additionally, WESD offers other benefits including paid time off and employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement. All teachers enjoy weekly professional development and the opportunity to be mentored by experienced staff. WESD also offers numerous opportunities for advancement including support for those looking to take their career to the next level through National Board Certification and training for those interested in becoming school administrators.
To learn more about teaching in the WESD, contact Lydia Garcia, senior recruiter, at lydia.garcia@wesdschools.org or by calling 602-347-2622. For additional information, visit www.wesdschools.org.