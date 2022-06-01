Dodger players visit Heights students

Madison Heights Elementary offers a 50/50 Spanish Immersion program in which half of the academic content is learned in Spanish. At Heights, students take a Spanish acquisition class, as well receive instruction in Science and Social Studies in Spanish.

Recently, bilingual players from the Los Angeles Dodgers joined the kindergarten students at Heights for a day of fun. The Dodgers talked to the students about their home countries: Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Curaçao.

The players also read books to the kindergarten students, showed their home country’s flags and talked about where they are from. They shared the significance of being bilingual and finished off the day with a dance party.