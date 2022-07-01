Madison welcomes new superintendent

Madison School District welcomed new Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Guerin on July 1. Guerin most recently served the Scottsdale Unified School District as the assistant superintendent of Educational Services.

Prior to this, she served the Paradise Valley Unified School District as the assistant superintendent of leadership — elementary, director of elementary education, assistant director of curriculum and principal of Echo Mountain Elementary School.

Guerin regularly leads sessions on the topic of effective leadership at both Arizona School Administrator and Arizona School Board Association conferences.

Both Guerin and her husband grew up in Phoenix, graduating from neighboring school districts. Her husband is a former Madison student, attending both Vista Elementary and Madison #2. As a high school student growing up in North Phoenix, Guerin created before and after school programming at a middle school in the Madison School District as part of the Western Savings Community Service Scholarship Program. She stated that it was one of the most rewarding experiences of her youth, and as a result, she decided to become an educator.

“Now, I have the privilege of joining the community that inspired me to take this path. Please know, I am truly grateful to join the Madison family as we celebrate our students, appreciate our staff, and embrace our supportive community members,” said Guerin.