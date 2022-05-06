Seniors strut their stuff at annual fashion show

More than 230 Brophy College Preparatory seniors walked the runway April 13 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in front of a crowd of 1,200 at the 38th annual Brophy Fashion Show.

A highlight of the year for many seniors and their families, the fashion show raises money for the Brophy Financial Aid Fund, which has a budget of $5.8 million for the 2021–22 school year. The runway show was full of excitement, and the boys truly showed off their personalities, with many choreographing individual dance moves, carrying state championship trophies, and even performing a few back flips.

According to fashion show chairs Lana Holmes and Nancy Bates, final fundraising totals are not yet available for this year’s event, but past shows have consistently raised a net total of $700,000.

While incoming students are accepted into Brophy on their individual merit, financial aid is awarded to students who demonstrate need. Brophy’s student population is diverse, with approximately 100 elementary and middle schools represented, and graduates go on to attend some of the most selective colleges and universities in the country. Nearly one-third of all Brophy students receive some sort of financial aid

The fashion show is staffed by parent volunteers and is the culmination of many months of planning and hard work. Valley retailers like Hugo Boss, Carter’s Men’s Store, The Clotherie, Faherty and others work with teams of senior boys to craft individual outfits for the runway. This year’s theme was “Let Your Light Shine” and attendees were treated to a pre-show reception on the patio, and “The Art of Fashion” runway show presented by long-time Brophy Fashion Show partner Neiman Marcus. Following the professional show, featuring working models from the Agency Arizona, the senior boys took to the stage to show off their hand-picked outfits.