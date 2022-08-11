Caregivers can find support, resources

Each month, Desert Mission Adult Day Center invites families and caregivers to gather to support one another — not necessarily to fix anything, but to gain support, share resources and be heard.

The caregiver meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cowden Center, located at 9202 N. 2nd St., across the street from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Hospital.

Facilitated by Jeannette Vazquez-Morse, a bachelor’s level social worker at Desert Mission, the monthly meetings offer caregivers the opportunity to express concerns about being the caregiver of a loved one with dementia and/or chronic illness, to receive and give tips from the group, to hear from guest speakers and receive education through guided discussions.

All community caregivers are welcome; however, meetings are currently limited to 15 participants, which could change if the demand increases. Light refreshments are offered to participants.

Call Desert Mission Adult Day Health at 602-786-1060 to RSVP for the next event. For additional information, visit www.desertmission.com/programs/adult-day-health-care.

