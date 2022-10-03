Celebrate the season at Devonshire

This month, Devonshire Senior Center will celebrate spooky season with activities and events for its members.

Friday, Oct. 28, the center will host a Halloween Spooky Party at 11 a.m., and a Halloween Costume Contest Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.

In addition to the seasonal events and regularly scheduled programming, the center will take a Desert West Round Up Trip, Friday, Oct. 7, and host a Croquet and Lemonade Field Day, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

As always, the St. Mary’s Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program will be hosted at the center the first Tuesday of the month, Oct. 4.

Membership allows access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. Devonshire Senior Center is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., Phoenix. Contact the center at 602-262-7807.

For additional information about this or other City of Phoenix senior centers, visit www.phoenix.gov/ humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.