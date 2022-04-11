Duet relaunches caregiver mentor program

More than 53 million Americans provide unpaid care for one or more loved ones, taking on a journey that many experience but few identify with, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving. Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization challenging the norms of being a family caregiver through support groups, resources and programs.

Duet has relaunched its Caregiver-to-Caregiver Mentor Program to help connect isolated family caregivers in need of support with other caregivers who understand the complexities of the caregiving journey.

“Many caregivers don’t give themselves the credit for the strength they demonstrate, because they see it as the natural thing to do,” said Duet caregiver services director, Janet Richards. “By creating a one-on-one connection with someone who has been on the journey, we hope to elevate them and encourage them to remain connected to support systems.”

Participants of the program will receive a weekly check-in phone call from their assigned mentor, who will offer a listening ear and possibly discuss any concerns the caregiver may have.

Duet’s mentor volunteers are caregivers themselves that are in a stable place on their journey, or whose loved one has passed. They receive training before being matched with participants.

Caregivers interested in being matched with a trained mentor who has been through the caregiving journey should contact Richards at richards@duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022, ext. 141.

Learn more about programs offered through Duet at www.duetaz.org.