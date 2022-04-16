Free resource and wellness fair scheduled

Home Instead has teamed up with the Family Life Center at North Phoenix Baptist Church to host a free wellness fair for older adults in the Phoenix area.

The Health Springs Eternal Wellness Fair, scheduled for Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to the public and promises to be not only a wealth of information and resources for seniors, their caregivers and loved ones, but lots of fun too.

At the event, guests will find nearly 70 indoor vendors offering a variety of resource information on home health, hospice, local senior living communities, rehab, attorneys, mobile doctors, insurance specialists and more.

The day will also include demonstrations and games, speaker breakouts, artwork by seniors, senior dog adoptions, food trucks and a flu shot clinic and health check area. Door prizes, goodies and giveaways will be offered throughout the day.

North Phoenix Baptist Church is located at 5757 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. Contact the church at 602-707-5903 or visit www.nphx.org. For information about Home Instead Senior Care in central Phoenix, call 602-857-9221 or visit www.homeinstead.com/808.