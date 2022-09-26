Housing initiative receives boost

The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) announced that it is set to receive nearly $2 million in funding for their Healthy Homes Initiative in Maricopa County during their pilot program. The funding is part of over $40 million awarded to 21 organizations and five state agencies by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to help American families across the country make their homes more energy efficient and lower their utility costs.

The funds from the Weatherization Assistance Program, bolstered by more than $3.2 billion through President Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help repair, electrify and weatherize homes to save families money on their energy bills.

In a statement, Tami Bohannon, CEO of FSL, said, “We are Arizona’s largest provider of weatherization assistance, and this funding will help us address the health and safety hazards for Medicare and Medicaid recipients with chronic conditions whose housing and home hazards contribute to poor health outcomes.

“We expect the interventions to demonstrate that removing health and safety hazards in the home improve health outcomes and reduce overall health care costs. Our goal is to expand the program past the pilot program.”

FSL will partner with Three3, a research firm, and Mercy Care, an Arizona Medicaid health plan and Maricopa County Human Services Department (HSD) weatherization program to identify clients in need of these services.

Learn more about FSL programs and services at www.fsl.org.