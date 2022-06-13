La Siena hosts sock hop event

North Central News

 
June 2022

La Siena invites residents who may be interested in learning more about the facility to dust off their poodle skirts and saddle shoes for a Sock Hop event on Wednesday, June 22, at 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dance to tunes by the band Bring Back Buddy, a band inspired by the music of Buddy Holly and the Crickets, while enjoying ’50s-themed diner food and drinks. While there, visitors can also take a tour of the independent and assisted living residence. To register for the event, call 602-814-0506

La Siena is located at 909 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.lasienaseniorliving.com.

 

