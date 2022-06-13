La Siena hosts sock hop event

La Siena invites residents who may be interested in learning more about the facility to dust off their poodle skirts and saddle shoes for a Sock Hop event on Wednesday, June 22, at 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dance to tunes by the band Bring Back Buddy, a band inspired by the music of Buddy Holly and the Crickets, while enjoying ’50s-themed diner food and drinks. While there, visitors can also take a tour of the independent and assisted living residence. To register for the event, call 602-814-0506

La Siena is located at 909 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.lasienaseniorliving.com.