Learn how to keep older adults safe from abuse

Throughout the month of June, and in recognition of World Elder Abuse Day, June 15, the Area Agency on Aging is stepping up its efforts to reduce vulnerability based on the theme, “Together We Can Tackle Elder Abuse.”

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) reports that approximately 1 in 10 who are 60 years and older are abused every year. During Fiscal Year 2021, Arizona’s Adult Protective Services reported more than 27,000 allegations of abuse, including physical abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and self-neglect.

According to the NCOA, elders who have been abused have a 300 percent higher risk of death compared with those who have not been mistreated.

Elder abuse can take the form of physical abuse, sexual assault, emotional abuse, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. If you suspect elder abuse, document the signs, and contact Adult Protective Services at 1-877-767-2385 or report online at www.azdes.gov/reportadultabuse. If the abuse is severe or you suspect the person may be in danger of more harm, call 9-1-1. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, contact the Area Agency on Aging Long-Term Care Ombudsman at the 24-Hour Senior HELP LINE 602-264-4357 (HELP).

For more information, visit www.aaaphx.org.