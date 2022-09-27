Oak Street Health opens at Encanto Village

Oak Street Health is now welcoming patients at the new Encanto Village center at 1940 W. Indian School Rd., Suite 1, in Phoenix. This is the company’s eighth center in Arizona. The company plans to open additional new centers throughout the greater Phoenix area and Tucson in 2022.

The network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. It is geared toward delivering preventive primary care to meet the unique needs of older adults. The integrated model incorporates behavioral healthcare and social determinants support and is accessible through a mix of in-center, in-home and telehealth appointments, as well as a 24/7 patient support line.

For additional information, visit www.oakstreethealth.com and click on the “Find a Location” link or call 602-946-0150.