Virtual programming offered for older adults

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) invites older residents to participate in a wide variety of offerings, enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their own home through its Center for Senior Enrichment (CSE). Highlights of this month’s programming include Sit or Stand Ballet Summer Series with Jennifer Cafarella Betts and friends from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. The free class takes place on Fridays beginning July 1, from noon to 12:45 p.m. via Zoom, and is geared toward improving strength, flexibility, movement and balance. No prior dance experience is required.

Other events include Brain Fitness with Toby Lazarus, Character and Stages Story Telling Workshops, Phoenix Art Museum Docent Summer Series and other fitness programs.

Contact CSE site director Jennifer Brauner with any questions (seniorcenter@jfcsaz.org or 602-343-0192). Visit www.jfcsaz.org for information about other program offerings.