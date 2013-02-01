Howl-o-ween to be a scream for dogs

Humans are not the only ones who can have fun around Halloween.

Downtown Phoenix Inc. and the Arizona Humane Society are hoping to give dogs a reason to wag their tails with glee at the Howl-o-ween featuring The Big Dog Show celebration from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 on the west side of Margaret T. Hance Park at 1134 N. Central Ave. The whole family, furry friends and all, can gather for the event that will feature the Howl-o-ween Dog Parade and 20, eight-foot-tall dog sculptures called The Big Dog Show. The traveling art exhibit raises money for pets in need around the country.

Often whole families will dress up in themed costumes including as pirates and circus troupes for the parade. There is a $25 entrance fee to walk in the parade and vie for a chance to win the grand prize. Food trucks will also be part of the festivities.

It’s free to attend the event.

To learn more, visit dtphx.org/howloween.