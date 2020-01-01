You can ‘Elf” a loved one with Macaroni Kid deliveries

The holiday season is different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still spread cheer just like an elf when you take advantage of a special, new program.

Macaroni Kid North Phoenix and Macaroni Kid Central Phoenix are teaming up with sponsors to provide “Elf Baskets” to people in the city. The baskets can be filled with pens, mugs, bags, Frisbees and any other business swag and other goodies. They will be delivered to about 300 doorsteps as a way to try to brighten residents’ days.

The idea behind being “Elfed” is to generate holiday joy for families. There will be fun notes from Macaroni Kid about how the recipients can keep bringing merriment to others by creating their own holiday baskets for friends and neighbors. The goal is to deliver the 300 baskets the week of Dec. 13-19. Macaroni Kid is grateful to its top sponsor West Coast Plumbing & Air.

Macaroni Kid publishes weekly, hyper-local e-newsletters and websites around the country with articles and information about activities, events, products and places suitable for mothers, children and families. A local publisher who is a mother or father manages each community.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the “Elf Baskets,” contact Julie Weimer, publisher of “Macaroni Kid Central Phoenix” at juliew@macaronikid.com or visit cphoenix.macaronikid.com.