Aunt Chilada’s spices up menu, boosts safety

Aunt Chilada’s restaurant is celebrating its reopening for dine-in service with new menu items available all the time and special drinks for the Fourth of July weekend.

The restaurant at 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive opened back up for dine-in customers recently after having to close for dine-in services like other restaurants in the state due to COVID-19. It is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Tables are now spaced 6 feet apart, employees wear masks and hand sanitizer is at every table.

The restaurant added a stuffed Poblano pepper, mini tacos and super taquitos to its menu. The pepper is filled with customers’ choice of chicken, beef or vegetables and smothered in a jalapeno cream cheese sauce. Aunt Chilada’s mini tacos are filled with “Picadillo” ground sirloin. Super taquitos feature machaca, which is a seasoned, shredded beef, covered with sour cream and Cotija cheese, paired with beans and rice.

You may cool off with red, white and blue frozen margaritas at Aunt Chilada’s Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5. To learn more, visit auntchiladas.com.