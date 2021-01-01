Pickle is handsome kitty who needs love, patience

Pickle certainly knows that he is the real “dill” when it comes to cuteness.

The handsome four-year-old domestic shorthair kitty was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society in February after his owner passed away and he had no one else to care for him. Upon medical evaluation in the Arizona Humane Society’s animal trauma hospital, it was found Pickle has some gingivitis and was in need of dental assistance to get some rotten teeth out. He is feeling much better now.

While in the care of the Arizona Humane Society, it was discovered that Pickle was quite scared and frightened while in the shelter. However, with daily care and interactions from the organization’s Behavior Team, he has slowly but surely continued to come out of his shell more and more. Originally, Pickle would not even come out from under his bed but now he will even seek out his human friends for a few pets. However, because he can be a bit shy it is recommended he meet any children he will be living with and for him to go to a patient, quiet home where he can take his time while acclimating to his new surroundings.

All Arizona Humane Society Adoption locations are temporarily closed, but its Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program by appointment is available to place pets, like Pickle, with their forever families! Pickle’s pet number is 657555. This pet might have been adopted by the time of your Virtual Matchmaking Adoption by Appointment, however the Arizona Humane Society has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes.

For more information, visit azhumane.org/adopt.