Paloma Punchout comes to Esplanade

September 2022
Mister Wallin’s Neighborhood, a global community of bartenders, mixologists, food and wine lovers, brand owners, and industry professionals is bringing a new bartending competition to the Esplanade in October.
Paloma Punchout is a nationwide search of top bars to find the best Paloma cocktail. The group will host the event at the Esplanade, Oct. 22 from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Ten bartenders from around the country, including Phoenix-based Arlene Magana from Platform 18 Bar, will be competing to earn the title of the best Paloma cocktail along with a $10,000 cash prize.
The cocktails will be scored by a weighted system of flavor, balance, appearance, and inspiration. Each of the ten bartenders participating won a similar competition in their home city to earn the chance to compete in Paloma Punchout.
According to organizers, the Paloma is the most popular tequila-based cocktail in Mexico. It is most commonly prepared by mixing tequila, lime juice and a grapefruit-flavored soda. Little is known about the historical origin of the Paloma. Unlike many classic cocktails, which predate prohibition, the Paloma didn’t arrive on the scene until after 1938, when grapefruit soda was first used in Phoenix.
“We’re thrilled to host this fun event and know it’s going to be a knockout,” said Casey Wallin, of Mister Wallin’s Neighborhood. “There’s serious money on the line for these bartenders who have created amazing versions of the Paloma. We look forward to the competition and having guest find their favorite one.”
Another Round Another Rally, a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry, will be a beneficiary of this event.
Tickets for the event are $50. The entry fee includes seven cocktails from all-star local pop-up bars including: KHLA, Highball, Pigtails, Clever Koi, So Far So Good, The Brickyard and special visiting bar from Mexico City — Limantour, voted the third best bar in North America.
The Esplanade is located at 2501 E. Camelback Rd. Learn more about Paloma Punchout and find tickets at www.palomapunchout.com.