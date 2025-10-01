Mindy is a gorgeous 1.5-year-old female pit bull mix with a heart as big as her paws. Rescued as an injured stray through the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) New Hope program, this sweet pup has shown incredible resilience and spirit.

Upon arrival to AHS, Mindy had a large wound on her right front leg. However, thanks to dedicated care in the shelter’s trauma hospital, including a honey bandage treatment and sutures, she is healing wonderfully. Mindy does have a heart murmur that will need to be kept an eye on with her future vet but that does not slow her down.

Despite her rough start, Mindy is a sweet and social girl that is always ready to make new friends. Her enthusiasm for life is infectious and she is highly treat and food motivated, making training a fun and rewarding experience.

The $0 adoption fee for Magical Mindy (pet number 824328) includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

Visit this adorable pup at AHS’ South Mountain Campus or learn more at www.azhumane.org/adopt to give her the loving forever home she deserves.

