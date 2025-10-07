Pumpkin season is back at 32 Shea, and the eatery says that this year’s lineup brings even more ways to lean into fall, no matter what the Phoenix temperature says. The new lineup of pumpkin-forward dishes, desserts and coffee drinks will be available through Sunday, Nov. 30.

One standout this season is the exclusive pumpkin-infused cold brew, brewed fresh daily with real pumpkin and warm spices. It’s only available in a 24-ounce size, and with just 30 made each day, it’s expected to sell out.

The food menu includes housemade pumpkin hummus with chili crisp, pumpkin seeds and toasted flatbread, and the pumpkin pasta a multicolor cheese tortellini tossed with Italian sausage, kale, roasted squash and a drizzle of chili honey. For dessert, the pumpkin cheesecake is finished with a bruléed top, pumpkin caramel and vanilla whipped cream.

A new fall-inspired coffee will be introduced each month through the end of November, with each one featuring a pumpkin element, and fall cocktails arrived Sept. 1. The pumpkin espresso martini is made with vanilla vodka, housemade pumpkin pie syrup, fresh espresso and a pumpkin caramel chew garnish. The Fall Fashioned offers a spiced take on the classic Old Fashioned with toasted almond bitters and a pumpkin wafer.

“We’re known for switching things up with the seasons,” Satterfield said. “Pumpkin isn’t just a flavor here, it’s a whole vibe and we want it to feel like fall from the first sip.”

32 Shea is located at 10626 N. 32nd St. For more information, call 602-867-7432 or visit www.32shea.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.