Meet the new police chief at free forum

Join Dist. 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark for a community chat with the new Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

Williams was appointed Police Chief of the Phoenix Police Department on Oct. 28. She brings nearly three decades of law enforcement experience back to the agency where she began her law enforcement career.

From 2011 to 2016, Chief Williams served as the police chief for the City of Oxnard, Calif. Before her appointment in California, Chief Williams served 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department. She worked in nearly all divisions of the department and rose quickly through the ranks. She retired as an assistant police chief where she managed approximately 1,000 employees, to include the Air Support Unit, the Community Relations Bureau, four Patrol Precincts, the Academy and the Special Assignments Unit.

This event will also serve as the District 3 holiday celebration. Light refreshments will be provided. During this event items from the Arizona Humane Society shelter wish list will be collected. Please bring any of the following:

Canned dog and cat food (ground or pâté style)

Dry cat food

KMR kitten formula and bottles

Dry and canned kitten food

Puppy formula and baby bottles

Dry and canned puppy food

Training treats such as Train-Me! or Bil-Jac® or Pet Botanics Mini Training Reward

Hard dog toys such as Nylabone™ and Kong™ toys

Cat toys (no catnip)

Cat litter (clay and clumping)

Puppy training pads

Baby wipes

Small Kong™ toys

Canned chicken

Kitten bottles

Small and large cat litter pans

Paper towels

Grooming blades (size 40)

There is no event cost but attendees are encouraged to RSVP by e-mail at council.district.3@phoenix.gov or by phone at 602-262-7441.