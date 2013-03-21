AZ Heart Hospital readies to wear red

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital will host Go Red for Women, a free community event to raise awareness about women and heart disease, on Friday, Feb. 3.

Go Red for Women raises awareness that one in three women die of heart disease and stroke each year, said Cindy Roberts, a registered nurse who is organizing the Go Red event at the hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road.

“Most cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes,’’ Roberts said. “We encourage everyone to wear red, raise their voices, know their cardiovascular risk and take action to live longer, healthier lives.’’

An estimated 44 million women nationwide are affected by cardiovascular diseases, and 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

“When it comes to beating heart disease and stroke, change can be a cure,” Roberts said.

Activities will take place from 7-11 a.m. in the front lobby of the hospital, and visitors are encouraged to wear red. Among the highlights will be:

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings along with body mass index (BMI) checks. Cholesterol screenings also will be available to the first 100 people. For glucose, please fast for six to eight hours prior to this test for accurate results.

Healthcare professionals on hand to answer questions. A physician and nurse practitioner will be available for consultation.

Stroke, heart disease, diabetes and other educational materials.

Continuous CPR demonstrations.

In addition, heart-healthy meals will be available for purchase in the cafeteria from 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $6 per person but people wearing red or an American Heart Association Red Dress pin will get a 20-percent discount.

For more information about Abrazo’s heart-health events, go to www.AbrazoHealth.com. For more information about Go Red for Women, visit www.GoRedForWomen.org/WearRedDay.