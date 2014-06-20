Fitness studio marks 10-year anniversary

When Bobby Kelly was looking for a location to open a fitness studio, he knew he wanted to be in the family-centered North Central Phoenix community. “So many families live here for the close proximity to the Madison School District, Brophy, Xavier, St Francis, All Saints, etc.,” Kelly recalls. “Our hope was to create a locally owned business that catered to our neighbors.”

Ten years later, Results Only Fitness at 7020 N. 7th St. continued to attract customers of all ages—and drivers who enjoy reading the humorous sayings on the marquee sign that gently pokes fun a the fast-food restaurant across the street.

The small-group fitness classes led by certified trainers last an hour, and they start as early as 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and go until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:45 p.m. Fridays. A few Saturday morning classes also are available, but the real idea is to accommodate people’s busy work and personal schedules.

“Knowing that most of our members have children and drop off their kids in the mornings, we set class times around drop off and pick up times so we could offer a huge convenience in their lives and help them help themselves,” Kelly explains.

Part of the studio’s continuing success is staying away from the latest fitness trends and instead working to meet every client’s individual needs. “We chose to do that in a group environment, believing that the social interaction is a key factor in accountability, motivation and making fitness fun and sustainable,” Kelly points out. “Ten years ago, we offered fewer classes and class sizes were much smaller, so we listened to our clients and added more class times as we’ve grown. Our 5:30 a.m. class is now our most popular.

“We’ve had to continue to improve our skills and become more creative in order to serve more people in our same space,” Kelly adds.

To that end, all of the Results Only Fitness trainers complete 20-30 hours of continuing education every quarter. “We work diligently to stay on top of the research and remain scientifically based,” Kelly says. “We are constantly learning and improving to benefit our family of clients. We look for needs within our community and try to meet them. For example, we recently added specific programming and classes just for senior citizens.”

The studio now works with a few clients who are over the age of 80. There also are classes geared toward those who haven’t been regularly active in years, or who are significantly overweight.

“We provide a judgment-free space that is safe and accepting,” Kelly says. “Our clients and their outcomes are our first priority. We meet each client where they are based on their fitness level and needs. We offer a family environment where everyone is in it together.”

Results Only Fitness celebrates its 10-year anniversary on April 1, and for the month you can call and ask about the VIP pass, which allows any new customer to experience a free 30-day trial membership. For more information, e-mail info@resultsonly.com or call 602-944-0747.