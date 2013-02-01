Enter wildlife photos for calendar contest

Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of Arizona’s wildlife? Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views, Arizona’s award-winning magazine about wildlife and outdoor recreation? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 12th-annual Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest.

One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2019 calendar, published in the November-December 2018 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. The best in show first place winners are featured in the issue and, new this year, the cover photo also will be spotlighted inside the issue on one of the calendar months.

The judging process is “blind,” meaning entries are assigned a number and evaluated anonymously. Photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photographic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet basic size and formatting requirements.

The contest accepts entries through Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. MST. Cash prizes will be awarded. Prize money is funded through publications sales. Entry is free. Enter via e-mail or through a file-sharing website. Official rules are posted at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.