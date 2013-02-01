Scientists, fans meet at local restaurants

Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute this month launches a new outreach program that invites the general public to mingle with notable scientists and learn about some of the world’s most fascinating and current scientific issues.

The “A Sip of Science” talks will take place at Valley venues from Feb. 8 through May 8, where guests will have the opportunity to meet with biologists, neuroscientists, chemists, physicists, engineers and computer scientists at local restaurants.

Each event in the series will feature accessible, lively and wide-ranging conversations. The event schedule includes:

• Breaking the Ice: Exploring the Frozen Continent with the Penguin Whisperer, Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at George and Dragon English Pub, 4240 N. Central Ave. Led by molecular virologist Arvind Varsani, aka “The Penguin Whisperer,” who works across ecosystems from plants and animals from the tropics to the Antarctic, this lecture covers the role viruses play in ecosystems and how they affect the world’s population.

• The Brain Explained: Can I Change My Brain? Sunday, March 4 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Tomaso’s Italian restaurant, 3225 E. Camelback Road. Neuroscientists Paul Coleman and Diego Mastroeni have handled thousands of human brains in their quest to alleviate suffering caused by Alzheimer’s, dementia and other brain-related illnesses as well as unlock other mysteries of the brain such as nature versus nurture, how to help children develop their brainpower and more.

• Why is Cybersecurity So Hard and What Can We Do About It? Tuesday, March 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Market by Jennifer’s, 3606 E. Indian School Road. Stephanie Forrest is a computer scientist who looks at cybersecurity from a different angle. How can the principles of biology help us attack viruses and build immunity into our systems?.

Cost is $15 (plus fee) per “Sip of Science” event, and includes light appetizers. Happy Hour pricing on beer and wine will be offered at each venue during the event. Proceeds will be used to fund community science events.