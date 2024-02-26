Trinity Lutheran Church invites area residents to worship with them in March and beyond.

The church hosts Sunday Worship Services each week at 9:30 a.m., as well as adult and children’s Sunday School and Fellowship at 11 a.m. In addition, the church will host a special Palm Sunday service Sunday, March 24, with 9:30 a.m. worship followed by brunch and an egg hunt, as well as an Easter Sunday worship service, March 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 9424 N. 7th Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-943-3311 or visit www.tlcphx.org.