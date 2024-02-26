The Fulbright Association-Arizona Chapter recently held an informal coffee get-together in Phoenix at The Toasted Owl Café to share news of members’ overseas Fulbright experiences and local upcoming events. At the meeting, longtime Phoenix resident and physician Brendan Thomson, who also previously served as state president in Arizona for the Fulbright Association, as in attendance.

The association, based in Washington, D.C. and offering competitive grants through the Fulbright Program since 1946, has granted support for overseas research and study for individuals in a variety of disciplines, working in cooperation with host universities in Arizona. Educational and social activities are held for both Fulbright Alumni and inbound international Fulbrighters.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m., which will also be held at The Toasted Owl Café, 300 W. Camelback Road, Suite 3.

For additional information, including chapter membership, contact current Arizona Chapter president Carol Bender at bender@arizona.edu.