The 2024 Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, from 11a.m. until 5 p.m. Now celebrating its 21st year, the annual one-day M7 Street Fair event spans over a half mile in the heart of Phoenix’s Melrose District on 7th Avenue from Indian School to Campbell Avenue.

The event is free to the public and features 200 local and independent artisans, food trucks, live music, an entertainment zone for kids, a car show, craft beer garden and more. The event is also dog-friendly.

While attendees will have the opportunity to discover the unique local businesses in the Melrose District, another highlight of the day will be the LAMBDA Car Club (previously Chester’s Classic Car Show), which will welcome over 100 classic, antique and vintage cars, truck and hot-rods.

The event is hosted by the Seventh Avenue Merchants Association, whose mission is to further the unique character and assets of the Melrose Curve. For more information, visit www.melrosemerchantsassociation.com.