The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a few restrictions and one closure on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Feb. 23-26.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) for paving. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Detour : To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn to enter eastbound I-10 (to reach the ramp to eastbound US 60). Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 26) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.

(Superstition Freeway) (Feb. 24) for paving. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to the left two lanes overnight in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Feb. 25-26) for lane striping work. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 closed. Plan on other overnight on- and off-ramp closures along southbound Loop 101. Detour : Consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.