According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Feb. 17-20) in the Phoenix area. Here are a few of the freeway restrictions scheduled:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Northern, Dunlap and Peoria avenues and Cactus Road closed. Northbound I-17 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 101 closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to access Loop 101 or connect with I-17 beyond the closure (including using Deer Valley Road).

in north Phoenix (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 closed between Higley Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Greenfield Road closed.

(SuperRedTan interchange) (Feb. 20) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for construction. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV (carpool) ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed.

(Santan Freeway) (Feb. 18) for construction. (carpool) Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Miller Road and Palo Verde Road (west of SR 85) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.