Weekend closures along multiple Phoenix-area freeways, Sept. 16–19

September 2022

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting multiple freeway closures for improvement projects across the Phoenix metro area this weekend, Sept. 16­–19. Stretches of I-10 in the East Valley and I-17 in North Phoenix are among those with scheduled closures. Valley drivers should be prepared to use alternate routes if and when necessary:

  • Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for a pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 ramps between Northern Avenue and Bell Road will be closed.
  • Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for paving as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
    • Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed.
  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for bridge work. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times at Broadway Road. Note: Plan for closures of 40th Street as well as ramps at the I-10/40th Street interchange starting at 4 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17). Find additional details at www.i10broadwaycurve.com.
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cardinals Way is also closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested alternate routes for this weekend.

