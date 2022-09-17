Weekend closures along multiple Phoenix-area freeways, Sept. 16–19
September 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting multiple freeway closures for improvement projects across the Phoenix metro area this weekend, Sept. 16–19. Stretches of I-10 in the East Valley and I-17 in North Phoenix are among those with scheduled closures. Valley drivers should be prepared to use alternate routes if and when necessary:
- Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for a pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 ramps between Northern Avenue and Bell Road will be closed.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for paving as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for bridge work. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times at Broadway Road. Note: Plan for closures of 40th Street as well as ramps at the I-10/40th Street interchange starting at 4 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17). Find additional details at www.i10broadwaycurve.com.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cardinals Way is also closed.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested alternate routes for this weekend.