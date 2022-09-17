Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

Valley residents who are not yet registered to vote but want to participate in the Nov. 8 general election, have until Oct. 11 to register. Voters can confirm their ballot status online at http://beballotready.vote.

Arizona’s general election occurs every two years in an even year. This election includes federal, state, county and local offices. The general election is the final election held between nominees of various parties, as well as non-partisan races, ballot propositions and initiatives. Learn more at https://elections.maricopa.gov.

In the city of Phoenix, the County-conducted election will elect Council members in Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. If no single candidate receives a majority of the votes during the Nov. 8 election, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election to be on held on March 14, 2023.