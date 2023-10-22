Valley animal lovers are invited to support the Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, at its 25th annual Walk to Save Animals, Saturday, Nov. 4. This family and pet-friendly event helps raise funds for vulnerable animals throughout the state.

Friends, family, coworkers and pets can enjoy fun activities. Participants will be supporting AAWL’s mission of saving dogs and cats in need.

To celebrate this milestone event, AAWL partnered with State Forty Eight to create a limited edition T-shirt for all Walk participants. The community event will be filled with pet friendly activities, including the clinic corner with pet health supplies, a fun play zone, pictures with Santa, dog training demonstrations, shopping, food trucks and an on-site adoption center.

The Walk to Save Animals is AAWL’s largest annual fundraiser, bringing together a community of people and pets to support the shelter’s life-saving programs, including adoptions, behavior training and low-cost vet care.

Registration is $25 per participant and the first 1,500 walkers will receive a limited-edition State Forty Eight/AAWL T-shirt. Additional prizes are available for select fundraising goals. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 4, at Tempe Beach Park, 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy.

Learn more at www.aawl.org.