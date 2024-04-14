Ferguson, a central Phoenix cat “owned” by Candace Porth and Tony DiGiovine, recently held a fundraiser for Chele’s Cat Care, a 501(c)(3) cat rescue and foster organization.

The organization recently achieved nonprofit status, which will help in its mission to rescue, foster, and aid cats in need. According to its website, the nonprofit takes cats from all situations, including abandoned or unwanted pets.

According to Porth, through her Facebook and Instagram pages, Ferguson offered to mail a headshot of himself to anyone who would send an online donation to the rescue group.

“People from five states (so far) have participated,” Porth said, adding that Ferguson has hopes of becoming a furry philanthropist.

To learn more about Chele’s Cat Care, visit www.chelescatcare.org.