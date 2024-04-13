The city of Phoenix Planning and Development Department hosted a five-day workshop in late February and early March to gather input from area residents within the Northwest Extension Phase II Transit Oriented Community (NWEII TOC) Study Area to help create a plan that will guide future area development.

The study area is roughly 19th Avenue west to 35th Avenue, Butler Drive north to Peoria Avenue, and impacts communities located along and near the Northwest Extension Phase II Light Rail extension (NWEII), a 1.6-mile connection from Valley Metro’s light rail system at 19th and Dunlap Avenues to the former Metrocenter Mall area in Phoenix. According to the project website, this plan “will serve to attract, guide, and prioritize strategic investments in infrastructure, housing, economic development, transportation, and other areas to realize a shared community vision for the future of the area.”

A second community design workshop is scheduled for summer 2024. A date has not been announced, but in the meantime, residents can make their voices heard through a community input survey, which can be found, along with additional project details, at www.phoenix.gov/NWEII.