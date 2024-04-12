The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced scheduled freeway closures on portions of the I-10, Loop 101 and Loop 202 this weekend, April 12-15. Plan to use alternate routes and avoid traffic backups while these freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 15) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Note : Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Broadway Road and University Drive. Detours : Drivers on westbound I-10 can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or reach I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. Drivers also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley (near 59th Avenue). For more information, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 15).

(Superstition Freeway) (April 15) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 15) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Baseline, Guadalupe and Elliot roads also closed. Detours : Southbound Loop 101 traffic can exit and use southbound Price Road (frontage road) to the Loop 202 on-ramps south of Frye Road. Drivers also can consider using southbound Dobson Road to connect with eastbound Loop 202 or consider using southbound McClintock Drive to connect with westbound Loop 202.

(Price Freeway) (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 15) for pavement improvement work. Northbound/westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in east Mesa and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe from 8 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (April 13) for pavement sealing work. Detour : Consider alternate routes including westbound US 60. Note : Crews will work to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the sealant work progresses on Saturday morning.

(Red Mountain Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) in east Mesa (Price Freeway) in Tempe (April 13) for pavement sealing work. Eastbound/southbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and US 60 in Mesa from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (April 14) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60. Note : Crews will work to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the sealant work progresses on Sunday morning.

(Red Mountain Freeway) (Price Freeway) in Mesa (April 14) for pavement sealing.

Looking Ahead: Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp at Shea Boulevard will close for approximately 60 days starting at 1 a.m. Monday (April 15) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project.

Detours: Consider using northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street to Cactus Road to access northbound Loop 101. Additional overnight weekend restriction: Southbound Loop 101 right lane closed between Princess Drive and Bell Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (April 13) for sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive also closed overnight. Please use caution in all work zones and be prepared to merge safely to assist other drivers using on-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.