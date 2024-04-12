Phoenix College (PC) will host its first Mariachi Festival Saturday, April 20. The event, held from 5 to 9 p.m., will include Latin American food trucks and an artisan marketplace in Pastor Plaza and Freshman Square, followed by performances from state-wide mariachi ensembles in Bulpitt Auditorium.

In addition to the host ensemble, Phoenix College’s Mariachi Osos del Valle, festival performers include Arizona State University Mariachi Los Diablos del Sol; Carl Hayden – Falcon’s Folklorico de M.E.Ch.A., Mariachi Los Gauchos de Glendale Community College, Maryvale High School Mariachi Panteras de Oro, Rosie’s House Mariachi Milagro Juvenil, Mariachi Los Tigres de Tolleson Elementary School.

Tickets are $10 for regular admission and $30 for VIP tickets, including preferred seating and a festival poster. Phoenix College is located at 1202 W. Thomas Road. For tickets and information, visit www.phoenixcollege.edu/events/phoenix-college-mariachi-festival.