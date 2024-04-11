Veterans and the public are invited to an informal talk to be presented by Scott Martorano, U.S. Navy, Retired. Martorano will talk about life on a fast-attack submarine during the Cold War, how and why someone volunteers for submarine duty and the story of a multi-generation military family.

The free guest speaker program is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 9-10 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. To ensure adequate refreshments, please reserve a spot by Thursday, April 18, at 602-943-7834. The one-hour presentation is complimentary/free.

For questions about the presentation, contact the Veterans Ministry team leader, Carol Culbertson, via email: caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.