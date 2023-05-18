A new virtual support group for members of the LGBTQ+ community who are taking on the role of family caregivers is now being offered by Duet: Partners In Health & Aging.

Community members can expect a safe space to express themselves while finding emotional support, helpful resources, and tips for navigating the journey. The group will be led by George Burson, a family caregiver who leads Duet’s in-person LGBTQ+ group.

To register and receive the Zoom link for the virtual LGBTQ+ support group, contact George Burson, burson@duetaz.org, or 602-274-5022, ext. 139. Learn more about services for family caregivers at www.duetaz.org/family-caregivers.