Ballet Theatre of Phoenix shines the light on spring with a selection of choreography from beloved pieces of classical ballet and imaginative scenes. All members of the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix studio will perform two performances at its Spring Recital, May 28

The Spring Recital features the 2nd Act of “Giselle,” one of the most beloved scenes in ballet, famous for its floating white spirits (Willis) performing with elegant precision. The recital also will feature a piece entitled “La Mer” portrayed by the youngest members of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, who will conjure images of an underwater world filled with creatures of the sea. Rounding out the performance is Lander’s charming “Etudes” as dancers appear in a classroom and evolve into ever more challenging movement to delight the audience.

Performances will be held May 28 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Arcadia High School Theater, 4703 E. Indian School Road. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.ballettheatreofphx.org. For more information, call 602-957-3364.