The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (May 19–22). ADOT says that drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(May 22) for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Stapley Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 22) for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth roads closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use Southern Avenue or Baseline Road as detour routes.

(Superstition Freeway) (SuperRedTan Interchange) (May 22) for pavement improvement project. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange in Buckeye from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (May 20) for widening project. I-10 then narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (May 21).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.