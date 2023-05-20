The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will help thousands of additional sick, injured and abused Valley pets each year thanks to its new “Austin” Emergency Animal Medical Technician (EAMT) pet ambulance, made possible by a $100,000 donation in honor of local media personality, Bill Austin.

In memory of the 13th anniversary of his passing, the Bill Austin Fund executors, Dr. Ingrid Haas and Charlie Van Dyke, made this donation to AHS through Spirit & Word Ministries, Inc.

Last year, more than 7,400 sick and injured animals were brought in through AHS’ EAMT program, while AHS animal cruelty investigators performed more than 8,100 investigations. Thanks to the new Austin pet ambulance, AHS will have the ability to help more than approximately 4,300 additional sick, injured and abused pets in our community each year.

A Valley fixture in local TV and radio, Bill Austin was a weather forecaster before co-hosting the “Beth and Bill Morning Show” for 20 years prior to his passing in June of 2010.

To report a sick, injured or abused pet, call the AHS Field Dispatch Team at 602-997-7585, ext. 2073.