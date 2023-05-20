The Board of Visitors (BOV) funded 26 grants totaling $1,012,000 at its annual Grants Celebration event. The Phoenix-area nonprofit organizations that were selected support the BOV mission to serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

“Our grant recipients improve the lives of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Molly Bland, chairman of the Board of Visitors. “Our generous supporters and dedicated BOV members allow us to continue our 115-year legacy of philanthropy.”

The 2023 grant recipients are About Care, Arizona Autism United, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Boys and Girls Hope Arizona, Cancer Support Center Arizona, Central Arizona Shelter Services, Child Crisis Arizona, Circle the City, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Esperança, Feeding Matters, Horses Help, Kid in the Corner, Mission of Mercy, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Raising Special Kids, Ronald McDonald House Charities, St Joseph’s Foundation, Saving Amy, Southwest Human Development, The Board of Visitors Ryan House, The Joy Bus, The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, UPWARD for Children and Families, Valleywise Health Foundation and Care Card recipient, and Foundation for Blind Children.

The organization is accepting grant applications for 2024. For more information, visit www.boardofvisitors.org.