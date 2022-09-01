Agency provides contraception information, options

A range of contraception options are available at low cost or no cost at Title X-funded health centers across Arizona. Information about birth control options and health center locations can be found in English and Spanish at an informational website owned and operated by Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP), the state’s designated Title X agency.

Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive reproductive healthcare and related preventive health services. AFHP, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to making reproductive healthcare and education available and accessible to all individuals in Arizona, helps coordinate and fund services at more than 50 health centers run by partner agencies in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

“Two key factors in preventing unintended pregnancies are education and contraception. Our Title-X funded and supported clinics across the state provide both based on medically accurate facts in confidential settings,” said AFHP CEO Bré Thomas. “Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, there is a lot of confusion about what contraception options may or may not be available. All options, from IUDs to birth control pills to emergency contraception are available at more than 50 Title X-supported health centers in Arizona.”

For more information about AFHP, visit www.arizonafamilyhealth.org. Find information about birth control options and health center locations at www.sexfyi.org.