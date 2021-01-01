Arizona Town Hall seeks award nominees

Do you know someone who is dedicated to helping improve Arizona?

Arizona Town Hall, a non-profit organization that brings diverse people together to solve vital and often divisive policy issues, is taking nominations for its Shirley Agnos Arizona Town Hall Legacy Award. Nominees must have a long, dedicated record of working to improve the state and the lives of citizens; have shown they create consensus positions from different points of view, actively advocate on behalf of statewide issues and be highly respected with the highest level of integrity.

Nominations are being taken through May 31. Arizona Town Hall is a non-partisan organization that teaches, engages, connects and empowers state residents to solve critical policy problems. Town Hall topics generally are picked at least a year ahead of time. Arizona’s public universities work with diverse non-academic professionals to create a comprehensive research document that serves as a basis for discussion.

Town Hall participants answer specially prepared questions that aim to create solutions that incorporate diverse, multi-partisan perspectives. The method for developing the report varies depending on whether the session involves more than one panel or many days of discussion. A recommendations report is bound with the research report and made available to Town Hall members, as well as elected officials, public libraries and other leadership organizations.

To nominate someone for the award and learn more, visit https://aztownhall.org.