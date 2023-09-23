Looking for a night out in the neighborhood or a fun place for a special occasion? The Arizona American Italian Club welcomes everyone for dining, live music, games and a whole host of social activities.

The bar lounge features live music every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Community members are welcome to drop in to listen, sing along and dance (membership is required for alcohol purchase). Enjoy daily afternoon specials Tuesday through Saturday and Saturday night dinner specials at Galindo’s, the club’s restaurant, which features burgers, pasta, pizza, salads and more.

Recently recognized for having the best bocce ball courts in the Valley, the club offers bocce ball instruction and practice and instruction for anyone interested in learning the game. Bocce ball leagues will begin in October. Don’t have your own equipment? Bocce balls are available to borrow.

The club offers bingo three days a week in the large community room, along with Bar Bingo on Friday afternoons and a new offering on Saturday mornings with bonus prizes.

There are special activities planned for the fall and the holiday season and the club’s facilities are available to rent for meetings, family events and other celebrations.

You don’t have to be Italian to enjoy the restaurant and the activities at the Arizona Italian American Club, located at 7509 N. 12th St. Membership in the club also is open to the public. For more information, call 602-975-8294 or visit www.azaiclub.org.