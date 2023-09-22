The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced three freeway closures or lane restrictions on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 22–25.

Near the central city, plan for extra travel time or detour routes as work continues on the Broadway Curve improvements:

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25) for traffic shift. 40th Street closed in both directions between Broadway Road and I-10 (no access to the eastbound on-ramp at 40th Street). Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets also closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 23). Consider exiting at Elliot Road. Southern Avenue also closed overnight in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25). For more information, visit www.i10broadwaycurve.com.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.